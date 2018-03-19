Barren County Annual Cleanup Week

It's cleanup week in Barren County! We found out how this yearly event helps improve the county.

That's a whole lot of garbage! In fact, this is the 8th dumpster to be filled up in Hiseville.

The yearly event sponsored by Barren County helps residents properly dispose of garbage that's been piling up...

Residents are taking advantage of it.

" A lot of people are cleaning out old sheds, they bought a piece of property, they are cleaning out old houses. If we don't do this, a lot of this will end up in sink holes and eventually in our water." says John Stephens, the Barren County Solid Waste Coordinator.

Last year the county collected over 324,000 lbs. of waste throughout the week.

" You know, we get complaints about trash here, trash there. This gives people the opportunity they may not be able to afford, to be able to bring their trash here." says Micheal Hale, the Barren County Judge.

One Barren County resident told us he thinks they should host the event more than just once a year.

"Yes, they should do this every 3 to 4 months." says John Froggett, a Barren County resident.

The county accepts large items like appliances, couches, dressers, mattresses, and recliners.

All small things must be bagged up or boxed. There are some items they will not be accepting though...

"We'll pretty much take anything except tires, oils, transmission fluids, but other than that we'll take pretty much anything." says Stephens.

If you live in Barren County and have some trash you need to dispose of, here are the locations for the rest of the week: