The Medical Center Honors Certified Nurses Day

This morning, The Medical Center in Bowling Green celebrated a very important role in the medical field ...

Certified Nurses.

For the first time in the history of the center, an honorary come-and-go breakfast was held to recognize all employed Certified Nurses for their achievements and contributions.

From 7-9 AM in the Medical Center Conference Room, a hearty spread was laid out for all Certified Nurses to come and partake in.

Everything from fruit, muffins and granola was offered to the tireless staff members.

Each C.N.A. that attended the breakfast also received an aluminum cup that was engraved with the words, "Certified Nurses Day, Credentials Matter."

The Medical Center offered Certified Nurses the opportunity to step away from the bustle to be told "thank you" and shown appreciation for what they do.

We spoke to the Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Jill Payne.

She tells us that Certified Nurses are vital to The Medical Center and the overall community because patients personally experience the hard work and knowledge they provide.

With the first ever breakfast being such a success, Payne plans to implement these celebratory opportunities more often in the future.