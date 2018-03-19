Local Business Teams Up with Non-Profit to Benefit Kids - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Local Business Teams Up with Non-Profit to Benefit Kids

Bowling Green, KY -

It was a beautiful weekend to get out and play some ball....for a good cause!

Fruit of The Loom Brand Shop Outlet and Stuff the Bus teamed up together for Buckets for the Bus.

The week-long sale encouraged costumers to buy a five-dollar Spalding basketball to donate to Stuff the Bus and in return received 20-percent off their entire purchase in store.

Individuals were invited to take five free free-throw shots...with entry into a contest for a full Spalding basketball system for every shot they made.

Learn more about Stuff the Bus at www.stuffthebusky.com.

