Purses, Pouts, and Pearls for the Fight Against Cancer

Bowling Green, KY -

The American Cancer Society was behind another sold out "Purses, Pouts, and Pearls" event this weekend.

The event centers around winning a designer handbag or set of pearls while giving money towards the society's fight for a cure. 

Local businesses and individuals donated handbags and other items to be played for in bingo, with raffle tickets, and even in a silent auction.

WNKY is proud to be a media sponsor of this fabulous event and welcome our own Caroline Ford and Julie Milam to the stage for the bingo portion of the night.
 

