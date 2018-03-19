Wheelchair Bound Military Veterans Invited to Racquetball

A special opportunity for the disabled in our community was held on Saturday, giving wheelchair bound individuals a new experience. Playing a sport that both challenges and entertains. A free interactive racquetball demonstration was held this weekend at the F.O. Moxley Community Center. Anyone from the community that was an active duty soldier, disabled veteran, or PTSD stricken was invited to attend! The demonstration allowed attendees to participate in the sport of racquetball, learning from a professional. It's not as easy as it looks but participating makes you appreciate what wheelchair bound individuals experience every day. Matt Foster will have a full story on this event later this week.