How To Ready Your Equipment for Spring

Charlotte, NC -

Although there may still be snow on the roof, spring officially arrives tomorrow. And while you, no doubt, are ready for it, can you say the same about the equipment you'll need that makes springtime so beautiful? Business is picking up at lawn mower service centers all across the country, like the one Kenny Harnach runs in Charlotte. Paul Hope at consumer reports just wrote about getting yard gear ready for spring and summer use. (https://www.consumerreports.org/lawn-care/lawn-care-tips-to-get-yard-ready-for-summer/). He and Harnach say draining the old gas might be necessary, especially if it has too much ethanol in it. Both also advise using a small engine fuel stabilizer to help keep yard gear working, from spring through next fall.

