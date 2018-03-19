Train Derailed North of Lexington

A Kentucky trailer park was evacuated late Sunday night after a train derailment North of Lexington. Mahatma crews in Scott county responded to the scene. Where several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion or boom in the area then seeing a large fire near the train tracks. Crews went door to door enforcing a mandatory evacuation, asking residents to find somewhere else to stay while they work to set up shelters.Emergency officials say the evacuation is a precaution due to a potentially hazardous material, though the exactly material was not identified. So far no injuries have been reported.