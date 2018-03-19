Gun Reform Rally in Bowling Green

Over the weekend two students banded together for one cause. To voice their concerns and hopes for action regarding one of the most pressing issues being debated today, gun reform. On Saturday was the crossing the aisle for gun reform rally at the Warren County Justice Center in Downtown Bowling Green. At noon, several members of the community joined in unison to support gun reform. The rally was organized by two students from Glasgow High School, Palmer Lessenberry and Autumn Harlow. Together, they voiced their stance on gun reform while also inviting several speakers from the crowd to share their own. Many held signs in support of gun reform and throughout the entire rally, the peace was kept. A moment of silence was held for the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting and even a prayer was said over the rally.