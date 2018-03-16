Glasgow Man in Custody After Leading Police on High Speed Chase

A Glasgow man is arrested after taking police on a high speed chase.

Barren County Sheriff's Deputies say 38-year-old Billy Joe Johnson refused to pull over for a traffic stop on Wilderness Road. When the vehicle finally came to a stop, detectives found a bag of meth and baggies that appeared to be used for selling and storing meth.

Johnson is facing numerous drug and traffic related charges. He's currently in the Barren County Jail on a twenty thousand dollar bond.

During the pursuit, a Cave City police officer was involved in a collision, but was not injured.