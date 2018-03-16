Horse Cave Police Officer Fired, Two Others on Unpaid Leave

A Horse Cave police officer has been fired and the chief of police and another officer are now on unpaid leave.

According to city attorney Pat Ross, Officer Larry Dale Martin was terminated from his position at the department, while Chief Sean Henry and Officer Chris Trulock are now on unpaid leave. The two had previously been getting paid during their suspension from the department.

This is all related to an ongoing federal investigation. Less than two weeks ago, federal agents confiscated numerous boxes and electronics from the police department. Investigators have remained tight lipped on what exactly there looking into.