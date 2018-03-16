Glasgow Man Holds Four People Captive at Gunpoint

The Barren County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Conaster Road in Glasgow in reference to threats on Thursday.

When they arrived they found out Michael R. Yanez of Glasgow had held three adults and one small child captive at gunpoint for over 12 hours and allegedly fired multiple shots towards them. The owner of the home suffered an injury to the head after Yanez kicked him.

"Mr. Yanez came in the house the night before. I think approximately 11:00pm. He came in, he was agitated and brandished a gun. He held them at gunpoint all through the night and into the day." says Mike Houchins, a deputy at the Barren County Sheriff's Office.

They were able to escape and ran down the road to a neighbor's house to call for help.

After a few hours law enforcement officials were finally able to get Yanez to peacefully come out of the house and he agreed to surrender the handgun.

Yanez is now in the Barren County Jail on multiple charges including kidnapping.

The Barren County Sheriff's Office told WNKY this was not a random act and Yanez knew the homeowner.