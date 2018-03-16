Local Artists Raising Awareness for Sexual Assault

Although the #MeToo movement started in Hollywood, it has now made its way to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

That's as artists and musicians throughout the community have banded together in support of Sexual Assault Prevention Month.

Tonight, those artists and musicians will be raising awareness to prevent sexual violence in support of the local rape crisis center, Hope Harbor Inc.

From 5-8 at the Ingen Art Gallery in downtown, the public can attend a free art show during the BG Gallery Hop tonight.

At the visual art show, local artists will feature a variety of their work and murals will be on display created by sexual assault survivors and volunteers.

All of the proceeds collected at the art show tonight will go directly to Hope Harbor Inc.

We spoke to the Executive Director of Hope Harbor, Melissa Whitley today.

She says she's noticed the community is speaking out more and hopes tonight will encourage more to let their voices be heard.

After tonight, the show will only be open for viewing every Thursday evening through April 19th.

The Gallery will then close to hold a special Hope Harbor night that will include a #MeToo inspired poetry reading and a dance performance.

Soon after, the visual art show will relocate to the A-Frame where the third annual Take Back the (Late) Night Benefit Show will be hosted.

All of the art shows are being organized by the FFOYA House community arts group through an Arts Meets Activism grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

Tonight sparks the beginning of empowering victims of sexual assault in the community to no longer be afraid to be heard.