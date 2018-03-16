Infrared Yoga is the Newest Trend

It's the hottest new trend in hot yoga. Some yoga studios are using infrared heating to warm their classes and as Chris Martinez explains, the technology could help boost your health. At Sync Yoga & Cycle, Instructor Alyssa Mann is turning up the heat, in a new way. This is infrared heated yoga, a class that uses infrared technology to warm the room. Mann says the advanced method is more beneficial to the body than conventional heat. Research also suggests infrared heating may boost your immune system, reduce inflammation and help lower blood pressure. Most traditional hot yoga classes use blower systems to force hot air into the room, which can spread dust and allergens and make the air dense. Infrared heat is generated from panels, providing a sun like warmth to the body itself, rather than the air around it, and can gradually raise a room's temperature to more than 100 degrees. Student Erika Meier says she finds the infrared warmth more tolerable. At sync, the infrared class has become one of the most popular. A different, healthier way to feel the burn. Infrared technology has long been used by hospitals and medical treatment centers for years, to warm premature babies and help care for wounds and injuries