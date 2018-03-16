Construction on Smallhouse Road

If you're traveling along Smallhouse Road today. You may come along a construction delay. Atmos energy is relocating a gas line to make way for phase two of the Smallhouse widening project. Bowling Green Public Works says they do not have anyone contracted yet for phase two, which would bring the road to four lanes. But they are hoping to begin taking bids during spring. That being said, keep an eye out for Atmos Energy today and for construction in the area throughout the months.