MeToo Movement Comes to Bowling Green

The #metoo movement has made its way to Bowling Green. Tonight, at a special event you can be apart of the empowering movement, supporting sexual assault victims and bringing awareness to how just prevalent sexual assault and harassment is in our society. Local artists and musicians are teaming up to raise awareness at the Ingen Art Gallery. By supporting the local rape crisis center and the #metoo movement with a visual art show. The show will be at the Bowling Green Gallery during the BG Gallery Hop from 5-8 pm. It's open to the public and those who attend will see a variety of work from local artists, survivors and volunteers. The show will be at the gallery every Thursday evening through April 19th, when it closes for a Special Hope Harbor night. Which will include a #metoo poetry reading and a dance performance.