False Tip Alerts Edmonson County School

There was a brief scare for students and faculty this morning at Edmonson Middle School.

A tip came in that a student from the school had made a hit list.

Investigators from the Brownsville Police Department and the Edmonson County Sheriff's office acted quickly. According to authorities, the student was tracked down, found heading to school on the bus, and was questioned.

It turns out, there was no list, nor was there anything else found on the individual. The school district office tells the Edmonson Voice newspaper that no charges or disciplinary action will be taken.