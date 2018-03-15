Glasgow Man, Woman Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges

Glasgow police arrest a man and a woman on numerous drug charges.

Police received information on meth and drug paraphernalia inside a home in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. After executing a search warrant, officers discovered numerous needles in plain view, along with a syringe that contained meth.

25-year old James Fancher and 20-year old Makayla Farris are charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. They remain locked up in the Barren County jail.