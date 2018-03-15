Kentucky Grapplers: Teaching Self-Defense in an Increasingly Violent World

Bowling Green police say they received a complaint around 7:00 am from a man stating Dandre Bernard Richardson, 30, a man he had been having a romantic relationship with, kidnapped him from Michigan.

He tells police Richardson handcuffed him periodically on the trip to Bowling Green, took his phone, and when asked to return home, he threatened his family with violence.

The victim also recalls Richardson striking him in the face when he attempted to leave his Bowman Lane apartment.

He says he was handcuffed to a hot water heater, forced to urinate into plastic cups, and threatened with a hammer because he sat up right.

After Richardson left for work, he tells police he was able to free himself from the handcuffs and escape.

Upon executing a search warrant, detectives located handcuffed attached to the hot water heater and plastic cups containing what appeared to be urine.

A Bowman Lane apartment is where this crime allegedly took place—but from a family in Perris, California reportedly holding their thirteen children prisoner, to women held captive by a man in Cleveland, Ohio—over the years, you may have seen more instances like this in the news. The question is, what do you do if you find yourself in the same situation?

Kevin Taylor, Owner of the Kentucky Grapplers in Bowling Green says, “Make things look out of the ordinary, draw attention. If someone is trying to pick you up, act like a toddler. If you’re being vocal and loud, they’re more likely to leave you alone. Put up a fight first before you’re actually abducted.”

Know your surroundings—be situationally aware and alert.

“If you’re the person who doesn’t look at them, You’re more a target. Where if you actually look at someone, they’re aware that you know they’re there and they’re going to move onto a more appropriate victim.”

If you do find yourself in a physical situation, know your body and know how to deflect their actions.

