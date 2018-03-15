Toys-R-Us and Babies-R-Us Closing Nationwide

The era of a longtime toy store so many families and children relied on is coming to an end.

That's the Toys-R-Us and Babies-R-Us retail stores.

All across the world, the 800 stores owned by the Toys-R-Us company are closing down permanently.

This saddening move comes after the retail company filed for bankruptcy last September.

Today, the toy retailer started court proceedings to liquidate, meaning all 800 stores would be closing, including the one here in Bowling Green on Scottsville Road.

The local Toys-R-Us was not even on the list of targeted stores to be closed in the original filing for bankruptcy.

The toy company filed bankruptcy after not making an annual profit since 2013.

They also reported an operating loss of 208 million on sales of 2.1 billion for their third quarter in 2017.

Two local shoppers we spoke to were in disbelief and devastated when they realized they'd be losing both Toys-R-Us stores.

One of them tells us with both stores being closed, families all across the community now have nowhere to get good toys for their kids.

Another shopper said she worked for Toys-R-Us once, and recalls how constantly busy the store always was.

If you currently have any gift cards to either Toys-R-Us or Babies-R-Us, you only have 30 days left to use them before liquidation begins.

If you have any further questions, you can contact the local Toys-R-Us at 270-843-9936.