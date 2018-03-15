Watch Us At Noon and 6pm on Facebook Live Today and Tomorrow

We are exclusively on Facebook Live for SOKY at Noon today and tomorrow due to the NCAA Tournament starting this morning. Here are the games you can see only on WNKY CBS 40 today. Right now 10th seeded Oklahoma and Trae Young are taking on the 7 seed Rhode Island. Following that matchup will be Duke against Iona at 1:45pm. Then later tonight, the 5th seeded Kentucky looks to stay hot and avoid the dreaded 5-12 upset against Davidson, that one tips at 6:10pm. And the late game on CBS, 4th seed Arizona will battle 13 seed Buffalo at 8:40pm.