Throwback Thursday: RiverWalk

One of the most scenic hidden gems in Bowling Green sits downtown on the edge of Barren River on 1st street. Dedicated in 2004, RiverWalk Park is 73 acres.

RiverWalk Park is known for its walking trail along the historic bridge spanning the Barren River. Notice the detailed Bowing Green map at the walking trail’s entrance, marking all the area’s inner communities and waterways.

The limestone walls surrounding the park are built from local stone. The balcony overlooking the river has become a popular photo location for special occasions.

According to the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation website, RiverWalk Park is also named McConnell Park, named for Kentucky legislator Mitch McConnell. Dedicated fourteen years ago. Senator McConnell was a financial supporter of the park’s development and the Bowling Green Greenways Project.