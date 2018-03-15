House Bill 191 Passes the Senate - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

House Bill 191 Passes the Senate

House Bill 191 Passes the Senate

Posted: Updated:

House Bill 191, the consumer protection in eye care act, passed the senate yesterday unanimously with a 36-0 vote.

House Bill 191 allows consumers to use advancements in eye care technology, while also establishing safety standards to protect consumer health.

House Bill 191 allows the technology in Kentucky but also establishes safeguards for its appropriate use. 

Some of these safeguards include a minimum age of 18 to use the technology, a prior in-person eye examination within the previous 24 months, the same standard of care is applied as when conducted in an in-person visit, and the technology cannot be utilized for an initial contact lens prescription.

House Bill 191, sponsored by Rep. Jim Gooch, overwhelmingly passed the house by a bipartisan vote of 90-7.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.