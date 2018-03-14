Warren County Students Compete in Great Shake Competition

One fifth-grader came out on top this year at Jody Richards Elementary Great Shake Competition, but nearly eighty tiny leaders across Warren County showed off their skills on the big stage.

Students from 5th through 8th grade at every elementary and middle school were judged on everything from their handshake and charisma, to their table manners and current-event knowledge.

The competition was all part of various Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce members investment into our community’s future.

“You would not believe how bold and brave these kids are,” Organizer Hannah Blankenship says, “They’ve done everything from selling Girl Scout cookies and calculators to having an interview with our superintendent, and then they’ve worked a room full of professionals.”

As an added learning opportunity, if students did not go on to the next round, they participated in leadership, business, and communication workshops led by local business leaders.

Fifth-grader, Honette Irakiza, came out on top as the grand winner alongside Kaci Jernigan and Maddox Hazel.

“I’m very proud of myself and I’m very proud of all my family and friends who helped me get here,” Honette says, “I want to be a leader and make sure that I represent our district in a good way, and I want to make sure I’m memorable.”

Honette says she’s inspired to be a teacher just like Mr. Roger Watts,

“He doesn’t only teach us about Social Studies, but he teaches us about life. He teaches us so much that will help us with our life. He’s one of the reasons I made it here.”

Blankenship agrees, “Every single one of these students is a leader at their school already and now they have experienced the business world and have the opportunity to really decide what kind of human being they’re going to be and it’s awesome. The future is awesome.”

Honette will go on to compete in Ron Clark's Amazing Shake in Atlanta, Georgia, March of 2019.