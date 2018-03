A bill to outlaw most child marriages in Kentucky is one step away from final passage.

The measure was approved by the House Judiciary Committee today. The bill would outlaw the marriage of anyone 16 and younger. Seventeen-year-olds could still get married, but they would need the approval of their parents and a judge.

Kentucky currently does not have a minimum age limit for marriage. Girls under 16 can marry if they are pregnant and have the permission of a judge.