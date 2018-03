Today is March 14th, or 3-14. Which means it's National Pi day as in 3.14 the ever continuous mathematical constant.

To celebrate, Blaze Pizza on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green offered pizza pies for three dollars and fourteen cents. The promotion was huge, with customers waiting in long lines to sink their teeth into a hot slice.

All Blaze Pizza locations in the U.S. and Canada participated in the promotion. The Bowling Green store is open until 10:00.