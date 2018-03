Police in South Central Kentucky are asking for the public's help finding a bank robber.

The robbery occurred at the Auburn Bank and Trust in Auburn on February 15, but the surveillance video was just released. Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing all black clothes, a ski mask and gloves. He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on who this person is, you're asked to contact crime stoppers at 781-CLUE.