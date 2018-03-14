Bowling Green High School Joins Nationwide Walkout

Earlier this morning, students at Bowling Green High School let their walking do the talking.

That was during their school-wide walkout held outside in front of the school's main entrance.

For only 17 minutes, hundreds of students huddled together in the cold weather to honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

The students began with a moment of silence, and then several students stood on a bench to voice their concerns to the crowd.

Many students held up handmade signs declaring their stance on gun reform and the second amendment.

The majority of the students in attendance expressed their support of gun reform, saying they value their safety over the right to own a gun.

However, a small group of students counter-protested with a bright yellow sign that said "Guns are victims too, it's our 2nd amendment right!"

One freshman tells us he joined the walkout in support of gun reform because going to school safely with his friends is what's most important to him.

For the entirety of the walkout, the atmosphere was peaceful, until right before the walkout ended.

That's when the group holding the "guns are victims" sign held it up towards the vast crowd of students.

The students, almost in unison, began angrily yelling the question, "How are guns the victim?"

The walkout ended on time and students were asked to return to their third period classes.

Whether in support of gun reform or the second amendment, the students at Bowling Green High School sent a loud message today...

That they would not be silenced.