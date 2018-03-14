Toss Up Election in Pennsylvania

The closely watched special house election in Pennsylvania is still a toss up. In the heart of Trump country a democrat is claiming victory. Kenneth Craig reports the race is too close to call. Hours after the polls closed, Pennsylvania Democrat, Conor Lamb declared victory at his headquarters. The 33-year-old former Federal Prosecutor and Marine leads by just a few hundred votes over State Lawmaker, Rick Saccone. The Republican is battling to hold onto the seat that has been in GOP hands for 15 years. Saccone has not conceded the race. President Trump won here by 20 points and visited twice to support Saccone. That did not persuade Shannon Haldeman . Saccone's supporters say he's a friend to the community and small business owners. The district has seven days to count all remaining ballots, and in a race this close, either side can ask for a recount. The race in the 18th district was to replace republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in a sex scandal.

