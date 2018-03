A former Simpson County doctor accused of improperly prescribing opioids, will be facing his fate in federal court soon. 58-year-old Roy Reynolds is charged with 20 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, vicodin, xanax and ritalin. Two of those counts allege that Reynolds prescribing practices led to two patients overdosing in 2011. A jury trial is set to begin April 10th in Bowling Green U.S. District Court.