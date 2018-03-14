U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Heads to Lexington - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Heads to Lexington

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is returning to Kentucky and will meet with families of overdose victims.

The Justice Department says Sessions will be in Lexington on Thursday and will also deliver remarks on the opioid problem.

Sessions will be at the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sessions also traveled to Kentucky about six weeks ago, visiting the U.S. Attorney's Office in Louisville.

He discussed efforts to curb drug abuse in areas where overdose deaths are surging and touted a new program that targets doctors who overprescribe opioids.

