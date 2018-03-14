Daviess County Woman Arrested for Identity Theft

Kentucky State Police were contacted by Tennessee authorities yesterday regarding an investigation where a person in Owensboro was using a Tennessee woman's identity on a work application.

KSP troopers launched an investigation and arrested Rosita Cano, 29 of Owensboro.

Troopers say Cano was using a Chattanooga woman's credentials on a work application to appear she was a legal resident.

During the investigation, troopers discovered multiple counterfeit social security cards with different identities, multiple state identification cards with different names but all with photos of Cano attached and tax and insurance documents where Cano received benefits under her aliases.

Cano was transported to the Daviess County Detention Center.

She's been given multiple charges, including theft of identity and two counts of forgery.