Crashes Involving Seniors on the Rise - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Crashes Involving Seniors on the Rise

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

According to a report by Trip, in 2016 Kentucky unfortunately earned the ranking of fourteenth in the nation for crashes involving at least one driver 65 or older, and nineteenth in the percentage of crash fatalities in that demographic.

While physical fragility is a factor in their crash fatality rate, diminished eyesight, reaction time, and cognitive ability can all make driving a bit more difficult.

The quality of life of older Americans is closely tied to their level of mobility, and with the number of senior licensed drivers increasing by 38 percent over a decade increased education is vital.

But for the ones we spoke to. It is the younger generation's driving they're primarily concerned about.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.