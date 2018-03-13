Crashes Involving Seniors on the Rise

According to a report by Trip, in 2016 Kentucky unfortunately earned the ranking of fourteenth in the nation for crashes involving at least one driver 65 or older, and nineteenth in the percentage of crash fatalities in that demographic.

While physical fragility is a factor in their crash fatality rate, diminished eyesight, reaction time, and cognitive ability can all make driving a bit more difficult.

The quality of life of older Americans is closely tied to their level of mobility, and with the number of senior licensed drivers increasing by 38 percent over a decade increased education is vital.

But for the ones we spoke to. It is the younger generation's driving they're primarily concerned about.