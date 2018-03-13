Bus Crash in Louisville Sends 18 Students to the Hospital - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bus Crash in Louisville Sends 18 Students to the Hospital

Louisville, KY -

Officials say a crash involving a Kentucky school bus sent 18 students to a hospital to get evaluated.

The crash happened this morning in Louisville as students were on their way to school. Jefferson County Public Schools Spokeswoman Allison Martin said the bus had 41 students on board and they were heading to Fairdale Elementary and Coral Ridge Elementary.

18 of those students were taken to the hospital for "Minor injuries" and the rest were taken to school. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

