Two Horse Cave Police Department Officers on Paid Leave

The Horse Cave Police Department is still under investigation and we have since learned two out of the six officers employed at the department are on paid leave.

Last week the FBI and Kentucky State Police executed a legal process authorized a federal judge at the Horse Cave Police Department earlier today and there were two officers inside station working, but two other officers, the Chief of Police, Sean Henry, and officer Chris Trulock are both on paid leave until further notice.

"There has been no job action taken against any officers. It's my understanding that a couple of the officers have not been called in and at some point there may be formal action taken. We just aren't at that phase yet." says Patrick Ross, the City Attorney.

Although it still remains unclear why there is a federal investigation, one member of the community told us he isn't surprised by it. Bob White does not believe they should be getting paid if they aren't working.

"I'd say put them off and suspend their pay! The Horse Cave Police Department has been needing cleaning out for quite awhile. They have had several officers that have performed below their duty and as far as I'm concerned this has been a long time in the works and a long time overdue." says Bob White, a Hart County resident.

The Hart County Sheriff, Boston Hensley, says his department will keep patrolling Horse Cave until their services are no longer needed.

WNKY reached out to FBI Officials today and they tell us there are no other updates with this investigation.