Riverview House to Receive Renovations

One of Bowling Green's oldest historic attractions is getting renovations in early spring to late summer.

That's the Riverview House at Hobson Grove, also known as the Hobson House.

The Bowling Green City Commission approved a 130-thousand dollar bid from Dixie Restoration and Building Maintenance in Greensburg, Kentucky for the structural work.

These renovations will fix all cracked ceilings, inverted windows to keep water from leaking inside and any other structural damage in or out of the house.

The renovations were needed to ensure the house remains in good condition for museum tours, to maintain the stability of the house against harsh weather conditions and preserve the house for future generations.

Earlier today we spoke with the new Executive Director, Brooke Peterson.

She tells us the renovations aren't expected to halt museum operations, but says not to let the work take away from the best part of the house ... the atmosphere.

Peterson also invites the community to their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Hobson Hop on Saturday, March 24th at the Bowling Green Country Club.

This event is to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Hobson House's first opening.

Dinner and cocktails are from 6-8, the Ernie Smalls Blues Band will be playing, and there's a silent auction and a cash bar.

You can call the Hobson House at 270-843-5565 or visit their website for more information on this event or for volunteering opportunities.