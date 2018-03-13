Democrat Could Be Elected in Pennsylvania - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Democrat Could Be Elected in Pennsylvania

President Trump is watching today's special election in Pennsylvania, where a democrat could be poised for an upset in GOP territory. The congressional seat is up for grabs since republican Tim Murphy resigned in a sex scandal. Democrat Conor Lamb cast his ballot early this morning outside Pittsburgh. The 33 year old former marine is challenging republican Rick Saccone. They're battling for a U.S. House seat that has been held by republicans for 15 years. Saccone is banking on his work as a state lawmaker to win over voters. The results here could signal the nation's mood as we head into November's midterm elections, but polls show the race so far is too close to call. Today's results may be temporary. Because of a court ruling the district will be re-drawn by the November midterms, so both parties will have to find new voters in the coming months.
 

