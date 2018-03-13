Third Nor'easter to Hit Northeast

The Northeast is getting slammed with its third nor’easter in less than two weeks. Parts of Massachusetts could see up to two feet of snow before it’s over. Plows tried to keep the roads clear in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Tuesday morning as the third nor’easter hits the region in eleven days.The few drivers who ventured out on the Massachusetts turnpike faced white out conditions. Most people heeded the warning to stay off the roads if possible. The wintry blast could bring up to two feet of snow in some parts of the state and more power outages. A blizzard warning is in effect in Boston. Strong winds made for choppy waters in Plymouth, Massachusetts where there is concern for coastal flooding and beach erosion. In New York, commuters waited in the snow as the Long Island Railroad pulled into the station, but they worried about how they will get home later. Still some commuters took all these late winter storms in stride. Maybe, but then again, there may be another storm on the horizon next week. Amtrak has suspended train service between Boston and New York City and many flights have been canceled.