House Bill 454 Heads to Senate

Republican-led Kentucky House voted Monday to ban a common abortion procedure when women are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies, brushing aside warnings that the restriction would embroil the state in another legal fight on the issue.

House members voted 71-11 to send the bill to the Senate

The measure would prohibit an abortion procedure known as "dilation and evacuation" 11 weeks or later into a pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. The procedure was used in 537 of 3,312 abortions done in Kentucky in 2016, according to state statistics.

The legislation is House Bill 454.