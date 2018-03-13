Governor Bevin Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is requesting a presidential disaster declaration for 22 eastern Kentucky counties where damage occurred during severe flooding last month.

Bevin's office said in a news release Monday that the flooding caused over $18 million in damages to highways, bridges and local infrastructure. Bevin said the declaration will provide federal assistance for repairs.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said the state is helping Western Kentucky counties with damage assessments from flooding that occurred within days of the initial damage.