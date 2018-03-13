Harlem Globetrotters Come to Town - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Harlem Globetrotters Come to Town

Last night the Harlem Globetrotters "trotted" their way into Diddle Arena to entertain several hundreds of Kentuckians in attendance.

Matt Foster, our sports reporter here at WNKY, was lucky enough to join the Globetrotters in the game for a brief moment.

Decked out in a globetrotter uniform, Matt Foster represented WNKY in fashion and style.

He even hit a three pointer a minute into being in the game.

If you missed Foster's stardom, be sure to go on our Facebook page at wnky.com to check out his highlights.

