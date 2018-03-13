Kentucky Man Exonerated of Murder Reached a $7.5 Million Settlement

According to the Associated Press, a man exonerated of murder has reached a $7.5 million settlement with a Kentucky city he had sued for wrongful arrest and imprisonment.

Attorneys for Kerry Porter, who spent 11 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted in the 1996 slaying of Tyrone Camp, said in a statement Monday that the settlement against the city of Louisville was recently finalized. Porter was exonerated in 2011.

The lawsuit said officers wrongfully conspired to convict Porter by fabricating evidence, using improper identification procedures and hiding evidence that would have cleared him.

Porter, now 56, maintained "the sum total of the evidence presented against him at trial was a tainted and coerced identification." He also complained of "the false testimony of two jailhouse snitches."