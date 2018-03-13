KSP Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KSP Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

A Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop around 11:45pm on the William Natcher Parkway for traffic violations.

Through the investigation, the trooper located cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers arrested the passenger, Lisa Gregory, 45 of Bowling Green. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st offense cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

The driver, identified as Jimmy Gregory, 48 of Adairville was also arrested and lodged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, and no insurance.

Both were transported and currently in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford, Kentucky.

