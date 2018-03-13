Horse Cave Police Investigation Leads to Indefinite Paid Leave for Two Officers

Last night a decision was made regarding the Horse Cave Police Department.

Horse Cave Police Chief Sean Henry and rookie officer Chris Trulock are on indefinite paid leave from the police department pending the outcome of a state and federal investigation into the department.

Mayor Randall Curry decided this on Monday night after a city council meeting.

The FBI and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant on the police department last week resulting in the temporary absence of all six of the city's officers for two days.

Wednesday, all officers except Henry and Trulock returned to work.