Tractor Trailer Overturns, Closes BG Road for Several Hours

A soapy situation on a Warren County roadway today - a tractor trailer hauling laundry detergent overturned.

It happened this morning between the 6 and 7 thousand block of Morgantown Road.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the trailer dropped off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn and skid. The driver and his passenger were both transported to the hospital for non life threatening injuries. Morgantown road was closed down for several hours as a result, but has since reopened.