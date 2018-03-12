One of Kentucky's Tallest Buildings is Demolished - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

One of Kentucky's Tallest Buildings is Demolished

Frankfort, KY -

One of Kentucky's tallest buildings was taken down in a controlled demolition on Sunday.It took more than 15-hundred pounds of explosives to take down the Capital Plaza Tower. It used to be  a convention center with retail shops.

But it only took around 16 seconds for the 28-story building to completely implode. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin auctioned off the chance to "blow up the bureaucracy" and push the plunger to set off the explosives. Anyone could bid on eBay to enter for the chance to win and raise money for a local charity.
The Secretary of Finance and Administration plans to hand the property over to the local government in Frankfort for new development. 

