Details On MCHS Shooter's Court Appearance

Marshall County High School shooting suspect Gabe Parker appeared in court today as his attorneys tried to move his case to juvenile court.

Parker's attorneys argued that his constitutional rights were violated when he was transferred to circuit court from juvenile court.

Kentucky law states a child of at least 14 years old accused of a felony in which a firearm was used, must be transferred to circuit court for trial as an adult if the district court finds probable cause to believe that the child committed the offense alleged.

Parker, who turned 16 on March third, is accused of killing two and injuring more than a dozen at Marshall County High School January 23rd.

If Parker's case is transferred to juvenile court and Parker is found guilty, he would only be behind bars until he's 18.