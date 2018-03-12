BGHS Students Plan to Participate in Nationwide Protest

The walk out is part of a nationwide protest to honor the lives of the seventeen students killed in the Florida high school shooting. The whole protest is to encourage lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws.

The Young Democrats Club, a student organization, at Bowling Green High School currently plan to walkout of school at ten on Wednesday morning.

Bowling Green City School Officials tell us they are not sure how many students will be participating in the walkout, but there will be extra safety and security measures put into place.

They also tell us students will be allowed to go outside for the protest without being punished, but those students must return to class by 10:25am.