Phone Scam Returns in Warren County

A sinister phone scam has found its way back to the Warren County area.

Callers from all over the world have found a clever way to fool you, by pretending to be the Warren County Sheriff's office.

In particular, the Warrants Department.

The scammers will call you and say they're with the Warrants Department and there's a warrant out for your arrest.

Then, they tell you if you don't pay a certain amount of money for the warrant, they'll come and arrest you.

These scammers are mostly targeting the elderly but the Sheriff's office says no one is safe from these tricky calls.

We spoke to the Warren County Sheriff's Chief Deputy, Tommy Smith.

Smith tells us that when scammers come after the citizens in his community, it really upsets him.

However, Smith says if you receive a call from a scammer, to immediately hang up and or call the Warren County Sheriff's office.

He also says the Warren County Sheriff's office always handles warrants in person, never over the phone asking you for money.