Drinking Leads to More Shopping

You've heard the term "Shop till you drop" well now it's taking on a whole new meaning. A new survey finds millions of Americans are shopping while drinking. Have a couple of drinks and then hop on the internet. What could possibly go wrong? Nick Stucky admits he was tipsy when he bought these googly eyes for his car. Posting on reddit, "The best drunk online purchase I have made yet." In a new survey from Finder.com, 68 million people admitted to drunk shopping, racking up about $447 per person, double the amount from the previous year. Food is the top purchase made followed by shoes and clothes. But social media is filled with questionable drinking decisions like this person who accidentally bought 100 top hats for her pet toad. Ian Stratford admits being under the influence when he bought a t-shirt of a military sloth. And this man proudly posted the hot pink outfit he ordered after a few rounds. The study found men like Adam Laino are more likely than women to do it. Making those heated smore slippers and inflatable adult t-Rex costume part of an expensive hangover. The survey found millennials are the most likely to shop under the influence.