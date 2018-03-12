Harlem Globetrotters Come to Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Harlem Globetrotters Come to Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY -

The Harlem Globetrotters have brought entertainment to families across the world for years and tonight they will be doing the same at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green. WNKY’s very own Matt Foster will also be participating in the game, representing in his own globe trotter gear. Not sure how he stack up against the Globetrotter, but he’s going to get some shots in. So be sure to bring the family to Diddle at 7 p.m. to watch the Harlem Globetrotters in action and to give Matt some support in his newest endeavor!

